Corrections officers jump into action to rescue dog from busy roadway

BUTLER COUNTY — Area corrections officers saved the day after a dog was loose in the roadway.

The Butler County Jail Warden was driving down the road in Hamilton when he spotted a few of his officers standing on the sidewalk, according to a social media post.

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Come to find out, the three corrections officers jumped into action after they saw a dog running in and out of traffic.

The dog was safely caught and taken away from the roadway.

“Whether they’re inside the jail or out in the community, our Corrections Officers are always ready to step up when someone—or somepup—needs a helping hand,” said the post.

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