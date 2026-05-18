The cost of buying a home is not getting any cheaper

SAN FRANCISCO - NOVEMBER 30: A "Sold" sign is seen in front of a home November 30, 2004 in San Francisco, California. The average U.S. single-family home price surged in October by approximately 8.5 percent from $243,756 to $264,540. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DAYTON — Homeownership continues to pose a financial challenge for many across the country, with mortgage rates recently reported near 6.6%. This rate comes after a brief dip below 6% in February.

The rising cost of securing a home loan, combined with increasing insurance expenses, presents a significant financial hurdle for prospective homebuyers.

Mortgage News Daily reports the current mortgage rates, contributing to what experts describe as an ongoing affordability crisis.

These higher rates follow a period earlier in the year when they briefly dropped below 6%.

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Stephen Kates, a financial analyst at Bankrate, cautions against waiting for rates to return to the historically low numbers seen after the 2008 market crash.

Kates states that he does not foresee this trend changing in the near future. He advises individuals to develop a strategy rather than rushing into home purchases.

Kates describes the current housing market as a significant obstacle for aspiring homeowners.

“Those who want to own, they’re walking into basically a brick wall, because the down payments are high, the carrying cost of the mortgage is high, and in a lot of states, the total cost of ownership on a monthly basis for a mortgage is significantly higher than the total cost of rent.”

He recommends improving credit scores, even by 40 or 50 points, which can save thousands of dollars over the life of a loan. “That will save you 1000s of dollars on the life alone, even to just get a little bit of a break point,” Kates said.

He also advises comparing rates by shopping around at credit unions in addition to major banks. “Running those numbers, comparing shopping around credit unions, not just the major banks, you find that there are opportunities out there to get a below-average mortgage rate, and it just takes a little bit of time.”

According to recent research conducted by Bankrate, markets in the Midwest region of the country consistently feature among the lowest average mortgage rates in the United States.

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