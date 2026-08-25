County approves $3M settlement with man shot by deputies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Commissioners approved a $3 million settlement with a man who was shot by a deputy in 2020.

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In May 2020, Deputy Jennifer Smiley shot and wounded Cory Driscoll at Possum Creek MetroPark.

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A 911 caller reported a man had been speaking incoherently and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He was later found to be drinking gasoline, according to the sheriff’s office.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said Smiley gave 36 commands before shooting Driscoll.

A grand jury declined to charge Smiley for shooting Driscoll.

Michael Colbert, Montgomery County administrator, sent News Center 7 the following statement:

“The legal matter involving Montgomery County and Cory Driscoll has been resolved through a settlement agreed upon by both parties. We recognize the significance of reaching a resolution and wish Mr. Driscoll and his family well moving forward.”

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