County commissioners approve annexation of Central State University into Xenia

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Commissioners has approved a petition to annex Central State University’s campus into Xenia, the City of Xenia confirmed on Friday.

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With the approval, the annexation becomes effective immediately.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the city authorized a pre-annexation agreement with the university in May, establishing a long-term framework for municipal services and public safety coordination.

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The pre-annexation agreement stipulated that Central State will retain responsibility for its transportation and utility infrastructure and maintain its campus police force.

The city will continue to provide water and sanitary services at residential rates, as well as fire and emergency medical services.

The move will reduce costs for Central State through the elimination of nonresident utility surcharges and contractual service expenses for Fire/EMS.

“(Central State University) has long been part of the greater Xenia economy. With the annexation it will truly be part of our community. I am pleased to see this accomplishment after years of efforts to cement a permanent service plan and relationship. And the added tax base expansion created through the annexation will benefit all of Xenia through additional resources for capital projects and core services like public safety,” said Xenia City Councilwoman Faith Sorice.

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