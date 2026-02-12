County commissioners approve plans for new Job Center

DAYTON — A new Job Center is coming to Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Commissioners have approved plans to construct a new Job Center, the county announced on Thursday.

“As we look to the future, we are focused on making sure residents can access the services they need in a way that is efficient, welcoming and responsive,” said Commission President Carolyn Rice. “The resources housed at the Job Center are critical to supporting families and strengthening our community, and every decision surrounding this new facility will center on those priorities.”

In an effort to make sure services remain uninterrupted, the county will move the following programs to temporary locations in the late spring to allow for construction:

Adult Career Services : Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati St., Suite 300, Dayton

: Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati St., Suite 300, Dayton Youth Career Services : Employment Opportunity Center, 4303 W. Third St., Dayton

: Employment Opportunity Center, 4303 W. Third St., Dayton Job and Family Services: Southview Center, 25 Thorpe Dr., Dayton

Commissioner Mary A. McDonald said the new center will allow the county to design a facility “that aligns with modern operations, evolving staffing models and new technology."

Currently, the facility is leased from St. Vincent de Paul.

Potential locations for the new site are under review.

A firm date for when programs will move to their temporary locations and the construction timeline will be released in the near future.

