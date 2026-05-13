County commissioners looking into $14M bonds for economic development

Montgomery County commissioners are looking to approve $14 million in economic development revenue bonds.

County commissioners looking into $14M bonds for economic development

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County commissioners are looking to approve $14 million in economic development revenue bonds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The project will happen at 711 East Monument Street, but the details are being kept quiet.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell learned that it appears to involve the Versiti Community Blood Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

Montgomery County Budget Director John Parks said state law allows the county to be a government sponsor or issuer of debt for projects that benefit county residents.

“The blood bank, as this one is, or hospitals and housing as well,” he said.

Parks said the county has issued much larger bonds for previous projects.

This $14 million project is expected to have a big presence in the old TechTown campus along East Monument Street near downtown.

Documents commissioners will review said the building is the one Versiti is interested in.

News Center 7 reached out to Versiti, whose main office is on South Main Street.

However, a spokesperson declined to share any specifics with this media outlet.

“We do not have additional information to provide regarding the project you referenced. Versiti remains committed to serving donors, patients, hospital partners and communities across Ohio,” the spokesperson wrote.

Versiti currently serves more than 30 hospitals in more than 18 counties.

They focus on life-saving blood donations, collecting an average of around 300 units per day.

Now, the county’s planned action seems to indicate that Versiti will expand or move some operations.

“We try to be business-friendly in that regard,” Parks said.

The proposed project is expected to be approved by county commissioners on Thursday morning.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group