County gets $1 million to clean up historic power plant

PIQUA — Miami County is getting $1 miilion to help clean up a historic power plant.

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The Piqua Development Corporation will get the money from the Ohio Department of Development.

It will be used to help clean up abestos inside boilers, turbines, and mechanical systems of the historical coal-fired Piqua Power Plant.

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The building will be redeveloped as a mixed-use property that will include hotel rooms, residential units, and a restaurant overlooking the riverfront.

The project is expected to create 200 jobs.

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