County launches new portal that aims to provide more accessible mental health treatment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local county launched a new portal that aims to make mental health treatment more accessible.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson was there when Montgomery County Commissioners launched the new SafetyNet Portal. Catch her report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.
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County Commissioners announced the launch of the SafetyNet Portal on Monday.
They say the portal will make it easier for providers to determine what care a patient needs more quickly and easily.
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