County leaders, volunteers assess homeless problem with Point-in-Time count

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — County leaders and volunteers went out today to assess the homeless problem in Montgomery County.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was in Montgomery County while volunteers went out to get a better idea of the homeless problem. Hear why county leaders say this helps guide their work on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

It was an early morning for volunteers who went out to get the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count.

Patrick Bailey, the Assistant Director of Human Services for Montgomery County, said that the count creates a snapshot for county leaders.

Communities across the country do these counts annually.

The goal is to get a count of those experiencing homelessness.

We will update this story.

