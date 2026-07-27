County-wide call for help issued in Montgomery County

DAYTON — A county-wide call for help was issued in Montgomery County on Sunday night.

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A Dayton Police officer responded to the 800 block of Summit Square Drive around 8:40 p.m.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for help, was issued for this location moments later.

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A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor confirmed with News Center 7 that the Signal 99 has since been canceled.

Information on why the Signal 99 was issued was not immediately available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn more.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.

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