Couple facing additional charges after social media video captures alleged child abuse

A video posted on social media led Dayton police officers to a home on Wroe Avenue, where two people were taken into custody on child endangering charges.

DAYTON — A mother and her boyfriend are facing additional charges in connection with a child abuse investigation in Dayton.

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Stephanas Golden faces seven counts of child endangering, two counts of strangulation, and resisting arrest, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Heather Pippen is now charged with two counts of child endangering, one count of strangulation, and obstructing official business.

Police said Pippen is the mother of five children in the home and the aunt of the other two.

Golden is Pippen’s boyfriend and isn’t the father of any of the seven children removed.

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As previously reported, this case is connected to a viral social media video.

On April 21, News Center 7 watched as Dayton police were at a house on Wroe Avenue.

It was the second time that officers were at the home for a child endangering complaint.

The night before, a dad asked for a welfare check on his 15-year-old daughter, who lives here.

“Based on some information he had received from her about some possible abuse in the household,” Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department said.

Police said they spoke with the man and woman who live there and the 15-year-old.

She was not willing to explain what led to what they called “a small injury” to her lip.

“So at that point, they did not have enough information to make an arrest. They did, however, file a complaint and made a referral to Montgomery County Children Services,” Shledon said.

Officers came back to the home for another welfare check on Tuesday.

Police said people outside the home made the department aware of a video on social media that showed a man beating a 10-year-old girl inside the house.

As a result of the investigation, children services took seven children from the house.

Golden and Pippen were arrested on the scene.

We will continue to follow this story.

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