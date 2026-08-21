Couple indicted on numerous sexual abuse charges involving children

LICKING COUNTY — A Licking County couple was indicted on Thursday after allegedly creating sexual abuse material involving children.

John and Brianna Nethers were initially charged with pandering sexually oriented matters involving a minor or impaired person, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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Briana was indicted on the following charges:

Five counts of rape

Nine counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Eight counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

One count of sexual conduct with an animal

One count of cruelty to animals

Two counts of voyeurism

10 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

One count of possessing criminal tools.

John was indicted on the same charges, with one less count of pandering sexually-oriented matter, in addition to 10 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Newark Police Department executed a search warrant on an investigation involving rape and child sexual abuse material on June 24, according to court records.

Several electronic devices were located during the search. Police said that child sexual abuse materials were located on a computer that belonged to John.

In a felony complaint, Brianna allegedly set up a camera on her purse in a public restroom in Newark. Police say that she allegedly brought a 13-year-old boy into the restroom and performed sexual activities on him.

Another video shows that Brianna set up a hidden camera on the floor in a public restroom in Licking County. The video shows her manipulating the camera to show several women using the restroom, many of whom are young girls.

These incidents took place between April 2024 and April 2026, according to court documents.

The couple is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25.

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