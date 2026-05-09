Couple says security camera video shows truck stolen in Piqua neighborhood

PIQUA — A couple’s truck was stolen but was later returned on Saturday in Miami County.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with the couple. They explain why they are surprised and shocked by the whole situation tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.

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The couple shared some home security video with Patterson.

It shows the truck on Greene Street. They said it was sitting there all night. Then, it was gone.

The Ring Camera shows the time-lapse. It was there at 4:15 a.m., but was gone by 5:15 a.m.

Deron and Brittnie Yingst called the Piqua Police, and they reported the truck as missing.

She told Patterson that she posted the missing truck on social media and asked for help finding it.

“A gentleman sent me a message on Messenger, which was somebody I didn’t know, and just said, ' Please call me. I have your truck. I don’t know how I got it,’” said Brittinie Yingst. “I called him, thinking it was a scam, but hoping it was real, and it was. He brought it back, and within the hour before I got home from work.”

The same person who returned the truck also gave them gas money.

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