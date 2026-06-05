Court docs reveal what led up to FBI investigation at local apartment complex

Federal court records reveal what led up to the large search in Germantown on Wednesday.

Court docs reveal what led up to FBI investigation at local apartment complex

GERMANTOWN — Federal court records reveal what led up to the large search in Germantown on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cheryl Dodson has lived in her Germantown neighborhood for a long time.

“I’ve been here 14 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said.

She said investigators were there at the Windcliff Village Apartments for a while on Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The bomb squad, a big truck, was out there, and they had the awning out, and they were camping out. And I thought, ‘Man, this is some serious stuff,’” Dodson said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, News Center 7 obtained federal court documents that shed new light on what led to the search warrant raid at Tony Houson’s apartment.

Investigators wrote that Germantown police first contacted the FBI in April.

The federal charging document states that Houston allegedly threatened a neighbor and showed them a “sawed-off shotgun and several metal pipe bombs” after they didn’t return borrowed items.

On Sunday, investigators wrote that Germantown officers talked to two people who told them that while they were in a backyard at the complex, they yelled at a dog that approached them to get away.

Right after that, investigators said Houston came up to them with “a sawed-off shotgun” and “expressed displeasure at them for chastising his dog.”

That led officers to apply for Wednesday’s search warrant.

Investigators said they found eight “destructive devices,” including the two pipe bombs they took pictures of.

Houston has been federally charged with illegally possessing a firearm and destructive devices.

The US Attorney’s Office in Dayton said Houston was not registered to possess the short-barreled shotgun or the pipe bombs we ordered parts online for.

He’s also facing state gun charges because police said that with a felony conviction on his record, he can’t legally have a gun.

Houston remains booked in jail, as there’s no bail in the federal court system.

At his next hearing, the court will decide whether he’ll stay in jail or be let out before his trial.

In court documents, federal prosecutors have argued they think he should stay locked up.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]