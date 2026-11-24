Caleb Flynn is now in custody at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).

MIAMI COUNTY — The Ohio Second District Court of Appeals granted Caleb Flynn an extension to file the record on his appeal.

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According to the court, “The ‘record’ includes the original papers filed in the trial court, the transcript of proceedings, and the exhibits to the original papers and transcripts, if any.”

>> The Caleb Flynn Murder Trial

The court can only review documents and evidence in the record when deciding whether a trial court made an error.

Flynn’s attorney attributed the filing delay to the court reporter, saying she expected transcripts of the trial would not be completed until “late November or early December 2026.”

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Following the extension, the record on appeal is now due Dec. 28.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Flynn is asking the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals to reverse the judgment handed down to him in October.

Following seven days of testimony and a little more than two hours of deliberation, a jury found Flynn guilty on nine charges, including aggravated murder, murder, and tampering with evidence.

Flynn shot his wife Ashley twice in the back of her head as she slept in the couple’s bedroom in their Tipp City home on Feb. 16.

The couple’s two young daughters were also home and sleeping at the time of the murder.

He was then sentenced to life in prison without the chance at parole.

FULL CALEB FLYNN MURDER TRIAL COVERAGE:

JURY SELECTION: Prosecutors, Defense continue questioning to seat jury in Caleb Flynn murder trial

DAY 2 OF TRIAL: Prosecutors say over 100k of texts part of evidence in Caleb Flynn Murder Trial

DAY 3 OF TRIAL: Law enforcement, coroner’s office testify in Caleb Flynn murder trial

DAY 4 OF TRIAL: Ashley Flynn’s family testifies on Day 4 of Caleb Flynn murder trial

DAY 5 OF TRIAL: Caleb Flynn’s mistress testifies during Day 5 of murder trial

DAY 6 OF TRIAL: Mistress of Caleb Flynn continues testimony on Day 6 of Murder Trial

DAY 7 OF TRIAL: Murder-for-hire plot, Apple data discussed during testimony in Day 7 of Caleb Flynn Murder Trial

DAY 8 OF TRIAL: State, defense rests case in Caleb Flynn murder trial

SENTENCING : ‘I did not kill my wife;’ Caleb Flynn maintains innocence while getting life without parole

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