Court hears pretrial motions before Caleb Flynn murder trial starts

Caleb Flynn appears in Miami County Common Pleas Court, Troy, Ohio, Monday, March 30, 2026. Flynn is charged with the murder of his wife, 37-year-old Ashley Flynn who was shot to death in their Tipp City home in February. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital, via Pool)

MIAMI COUNTY — Prosecutors and the defense held a private conference in Miami County today ahead of Caleb Flynn’s murder trial.

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Both sides talked about questions they’ll have for potential jurors during jury selection next week.

Then they talked about two motions prosecutors filed this morning.

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One asks the court not to allow victims to be recorded during the trial — and asks the court to allow victims to be present during the trial.

The judge also said she expects the defense to ask for separation of witnesses.

That’s common during trials and means that witnesses cannot come into the courtroom during the trial before they’re called to testify — and they cannot share details of their testimony with other witnesses who haven’t taken the stand yet.

The judge said she’ll address all the motions during a hearing Monday afternoon.

Jury selection is scheduled to start in Flynn’s murder trial next Thursday morning, Sept. 17.

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