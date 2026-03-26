Court makes ruling after Humane Society seized over 130 animals from Dayton home

Photo contributed by Humane Society of Dayton (via Facebook)

DAYTON — A court has officially awarded custody after 137 animals were removed from a Dayton home earlier this month.

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The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said in a social media post that it has custody of the animals after a court decision on Wednesday.

The 137 animals removed from the residence included 92 guinea pigs, 33 chinchillas, five cockatiels, four rabbits, one frog, one hamster, and one dog, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Investigators removed 99 cages from the small home, noting that multiple animals were housed together.

Several animals showed immediate signs of neglect, including lice infestations and severely overgrown nails.

The Humane Society said that after weeks of care, some are now up for adoption.

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