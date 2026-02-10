Court records reveal new details on the disappearance, death of 17-year-old Indiana girl

COLUMBUS — Court documents have revealed new details in the disappearance and death of a 17-year-old Indiana girl, including how she communicated with a Columbus man for more than a year.

News Center 7 previously reported that the remains of Hailey Buzbee were recovered in Perry County on Feb. 2.

Tyler Thomas admitted to communicating with Buzbee for over a year using online gaming platforms and an encrypted messaging app called “Session,” according to our news partner, WBNS.

He also said that he used the app to plan for Buzbee’s “runaway and transport.”

Thomas admitted in an interview with detectives that he picked Buzbee up in a 2014 Acura, and claimed to have dropped her off near the Indiana/Ohio border, according to court records.

However, records state that cellphone location data contradicts that claim, and instead indicate that Thomas and his vehicle were traveling to Columbus and to Logan.

Thomas claimed that he was alone in a cabin, but rental records show that he allegedly booked the reservation for two guests on Jan. 6.

During a search through Thomas’ phone, FBI agents found what appeared to be child sexual abuse material that contained a nude photo of a girl between the ages of 7 and 10 years old, according to the affidavit.

Thomas is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a bond of $1.5 million.

His attorney, Sam Shamansky, said that Thomas does not plan on posting bond, but does intend to plead not guilty to any charges related to Buzbee’s death.

