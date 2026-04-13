Court reinstates conviction, sentence of ‘railroad spike murderer’

XENIA — A court has ruled to reinstate the conviction and sentence of a man for a 1988 murder, commonly called the “Railroad Spike Murderer.”

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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News Center 7 has previously reported that David Lee Myers was convicted of the 1988 murder of 18-year-old Amanda Maher in Xenia.

In 2020, lawyers with the Innocence Project claimed there was never-before-tested DNA found on Maher’s body and the handle of the railroad spike used to kill her.

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Myers was granted a new trial, and a judge overturned his conviction and sentence.

He was released from prison.

On April 10, 2026, the Second District Court of Appeals ruled to reverse that judge’s decision.

The court has also filed a motion for Myers to return to prison immediately.

Sarah Sparkman, Maher’s daughter, said this was long-overdue good news.

“I finally feel like I can take the blanket off my head, I’ve kind of been in the dark... you start to lose a little bit of hope,” Sparkman said.

This story will be updated.

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