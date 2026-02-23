Court temporarily closed after fire at area historic courthouse

HAMILTON — Court operations are temporarily closed after a fire at an area historic courthouse on Sunday.

Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to the historic Butler County Courthouse at the 100 block of High Street in Hamilton.

Fire officials told our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, that the fire started in the courthouse’s basement.

The Butler Area II Court announced on its website that Area II and the Butler County Probate Court will be closed on Monday.

Area II will hold court on Wednesday at the Area III Court in West Chester.

The fire was contained in one room in the basement, WCPO said.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

