Covington Exempted Village Schools names next superintendent

COVINGTON — Covington Exempted Village Schools has named Dr. Katina Childers as the district’s next superintendent, pending final contract approval.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dr. Childers is the current high school principal and Superintendent Designee at New Lebanon Local Schools.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Throughout the interview process, her commitment to student success, collaborative leadership style, and dedication to supporting both students and staff stood out to the Board,” the district wrote in its announcement.

The Board of Education is scheduled to consider her contract for approval tonight. If approved, she’ll begin on Aug. 1, 2026.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]