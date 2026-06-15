Medical helicopters called to crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two medical helicopters responded to a crash in Darke County on Monday.
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The crash happened at State Route 49 and Gordon-Landis Road around 4 p.m., a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.
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News Center 7 crews on scene saw a CareFlight helicopter and a MedFlight helicopter take off.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
We are working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
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