Medical helicopters called to crash in Darke County

A serious crash has closed State Route 49 in Darke County near Arcanum after several vehicles collided.

5PM UPDATE: Medical helicopters called following 3-vehicle collision in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — Two medical helicopters responded to a crash in Darke County on Monday.

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The crash happened at State Route 49 and Gordon-Landis Road around 4 p.m., a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.

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News Center 7 crews on scene saw a CareFlight helicopter and a MedFlight helicopter take off.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We are working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

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