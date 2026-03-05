Crash involving downed power pole closes road, causes power outage in Piqua

PIQUA — A crash has caused both a road closure and a power outage in Piqua on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported on Broadway, which is also State Route 66, around 8:15 a.m. A Miami County dispatcher said one vehicle was reportedly involved.

The crash also involved a downed power pole and a displaced fire hydrant, according to a social media post from the City of Piqua.

Broadway is currently closed between Robinson Avenue and Washington Avenue and is expected to remain closed until at least 1 p.m.

Drivers are recommended to use State Route 48 and U.S. Route 36 to bypass the closure.

The power outage has been reported in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Broadway.

“This (is) expected to be an extended outage taking up to several hours to safely replace the pole and restore power,” the city wrote in the post.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

