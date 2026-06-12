Crash involving ODOT truck blocks lanes on I-75 in Montgomery County

An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle was hit while working along Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday.

Crash involving ODOT truck blocks lanes on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle was hit while working along Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Thursday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on I-75 North beyond I-70 after 10:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher said an ODOT crash truck was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Traffic cameras show that the left two lanes are blocked on I-75 North.

The dispatcher added that there were no initial reports of injuries.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]