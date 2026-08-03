Crash involving semi reported in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A semi crash is under investigation in Shelby County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported around 9:36 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 47 and Dawson Road, a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash involved a semi and another vehicle.

Information on injuries was not initially made available.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]