Crash involving semi truck, minivan results in multiple injuries

MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple injuries were reported after a crash in Miami County on Monday.

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The crash was reported at the intersection of W Stanfield Road and Washington Road around 5 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash involved a minivan and a semi-truck.

Multiple injuries were reported, with some being serious, according to the sheriff’s office.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene to assist.

The sheriff’s office said they have not determined who was at fault for the crash.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.

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