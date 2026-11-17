Crayons to Classrooms provides more than $321,000 in school supplies to local district

Springfield City School District earned a 2 out of 5 ranking, needing support to reach state standards.

SPRINGFIELD — Crayons to Classrooms was able to provide more than $321,000 in school supplies back to Springfield Schools.

2025 through 2026 results show that, with 484 shopping visits and participation from 283 educators, supplies were distributed to 16 buildings across the district, a spokesperson said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Another $4,461,67 in additional distributions brought the total number to $321, 522.28.

283 teachers out of the 541 in the district participated. The district said this is an increase from last year, when only 262 teachers out of 571 participated.

“In Springfield, access to school supplies cannot depend on the size of a family’s budget or a teacher’s willingness to pay out of pocket. Crayons to Classrooms helps put materials where they belong, in the hands of the people working with students every day,” said Springfield City Schools Superintendent Robert Hill.

Hill said that more than $321,000 in school supplies is the real support for classrooms and teachers.

“The partnership is meeting a need,” he said.

Crayons to Classrooms operates a free teacher resource center in Dayton, providing classroom essentials, instructional materials, and other supplies to educators throughout the Miami Valley.

Residents and local businesses interested in contributing supplies, volunteering, or supporting the organization can learn more at crayonstoclassrooms.org.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group