Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology abruptly closes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology is closing its two locations in the Miami Valley.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman is working to learn more about the closure. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board confirmed that they received notice that both locations in Vandalia and Washington Township were closed as of today.

News Center 7 has received several calls from students who were also just notified of the closure today.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.

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