Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology abruptly closes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology is closing its two locations in the Miami Valley.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman is working to learn more about the closure. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Corrections officer charged, placed on leave amid excessive use of force investigation
- Death of man who had medical emergency after being tased, ingesting drugs ruled an accident
- Mother of 16 children found in ‘deplorable conditions’ in Ohio home found competent to stand trial
The Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board confirmed that they received notice that both locations in Vandalia and Washington Township were closed as of today.
News Center 7 has received several calls from students who were also just notified of the closure today.
This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group