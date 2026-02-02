Crew hold old-fashion ice-cutting demonstration on frozen lake

Some people went to Five Rivers Metro Park to attend an ice cutting demonstration.

HUBER HEIGHTS — Some people went to Five Rivers Metro Park to attend an ice cutting demonstration on Sunday.

It was done “the old-fashioned way” at Carriage Hill MetroPark’s Cedar Lake.

Five Rivers MetroPark said in a social media post that the freezing temperatures made this possible.

Crews cut ice straight from the frozen lake on Sunday.

“As a tradition, we’ve done it in the past two years. So, this is number three in a row,” said Nick Wheeler, park manager. “But then the weather really dictates what we’re doing, so this has just been fortunate weather for us.

He added that MetroParks always has these kinds of activities for families.

