U-Haul reportedly hits local market, flees the scene

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a U-Haul struck a store on Saturday morning.

The call came out around 6:42 a.m. to the 1300 block of Patterson Road, according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The U-Haul struck the Dayton Mart before leaving the scene, according to the dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported.

News Center 7 went to the scene on Saturday morning. Significant damage could be seen at the front of the Dayton Mart.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group