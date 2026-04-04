U-Haul reportedly hits local market, flees the scene

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a U-Haul struck a store on Saturday morning.
The call came out around 6:42 a.m. to the 1300 block of Patterson Road, according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.
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The U-Haul struck the Dayton Mart before leaving the scene, according to the dispatcher.
No injuries have been reported.
News Center 7 went to the scene on Saturday morning. Significant damage could be seen at the front of the Dayton Mart.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
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