Crews battle 2nd fire in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Crews are on the scene of a second fire in Miami Township early Monday morning.
The call came out at 2:44 a.m. to the 9500 block of Nicholson Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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No injuries have been reported.
It is unclear if this fire is related to the reported fire on Faversham Road.
We will continue to follow this story.
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