Crews battle barn fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a fully engulfed barn fire in Darke County.
The call came out at 1 a.m. to the 11000 block of State Route 49 North in Ansonia, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.
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No injuries have been reported.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
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