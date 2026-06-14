Crews battle barn fire in Darke County

red lights on top of Fire engine Stock

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a fully engulfed barn fire in Darke County.

The call came out at 1 a.m. to the 11000 block of State Route 49 North in Ansonia, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.

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No injuries have been reported.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

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