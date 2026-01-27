Firefighters battle Champaign County house fire amid frigid temperatures

URBANA — Firefighters battled a house fire in Champaign County early Tuesday morning.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, the call came out around 1 a.m. to the 200 block of West Ward Street in Urbana.

Three people were inside the home when it caught fire, according to the Urbana Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb.

No injuries were reported, and everyone made it out of the house.

Fire Mutual Aid was requested to the scene to rotate crews due to extreme cold temperatures, according to Ortlieb.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and the total amount of damage.

