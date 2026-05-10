Crews battle fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a two-story structure fire in Dayton.
The call came out at 1:10 a.m. to the 1400 block of Germantown Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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No additional information was available at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if any injuries have been reported.
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