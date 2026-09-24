Crews battle fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Melwood Avenue just after 9 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatcher.

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Our News Center 7 crews on the scene show flames shooting out of the roof of the house.

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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