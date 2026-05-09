Crews battle fire near local middle school in Dayton

red lights on top of Fire engine Stock

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton near Wogaman Middle School.

Firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Germantown Street for a fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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No additional information was readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what started the fire, and if there were any injuries.

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