Crews battle house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton.

The call came out just after 3 a.m. to the 2300 block of Weaver Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional information wasn’t readily a.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]