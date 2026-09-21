Crews battle house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton.
The call came out just after 3 a.m. to the 2300 block of Weaver Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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Additional information wasn’t readily a.
We will continue to follow this story.
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