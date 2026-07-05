Crews battling fire in Dayton neighborhood

Fire hose on the bumper of the fire truck,Fire hose nozzle.

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton that started late Saturday night.

The call came in at 11:17 p.m. to the 40 block of Melwood Avenue, according to a Montgomery Regional Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn what started the fire.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]