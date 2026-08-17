Crews battling fire in Montgomery County

Fire hose on the bumper of the fire truck,Fire hose nozzle.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Miami Township early Monday morning.

The call came out to the 6600 block of Faversham Road just before 2 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Additional information wasn’t readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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