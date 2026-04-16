Crews battling house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire early Thursday morning.
The call came out just after 12 a.m. to the 400 block of West Hudson Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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