Crews to close parts of busy Montgomery Co. road due to water main repairs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Parts of a busy Montgomery County road will be closed today due to water main repairs.

The Montgomery County Environmental Services (MCES) has a road closure to repair a broken water main on West Schantz Avenue, according to an MCES spokesperson.

This may impact both the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

Traffic on West Schantz Avenue will be closed between South Patterson Boulevard and Far Hills Avenue.

Crews will post “Road Closed to Through Traffic” signs at the following intersections:

West Schantz Avenue and South Patterson Boulevard

West Schantz Avenue and Far Hills Avenue

“Road closed” signs will be placed at the following locations:

Kramer Road and West Schantz Avenue

Waving Willow Drive and West Schantz Avenue

The hard closures will restrict traffic but will allow limited access for residents entering and exiting nearby neighborhoods, the MCES spokesperson said.

“All vehicles exiting the commercial complex on Sugar Camp Circle will be required to turn east toward Far Hills Avenue,” said MCES. “Access westbound on West Schantz Avenue from Sugar Camp Circle will not be permitted during the closure.”

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes and allow more time. Emergency services will still have access to all residences and businesses in the area.

