Crews to continue searching morning after reported water rescue in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Crews will continue searching a local river Tuesday morning after a reported water rescue on Monday night.

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News Center 7 previously reported that crews responded to a water rescue along Lienesch Drive near the Englewood Recreation Reservoir around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

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Crews were dispatched on reports of a person in the river.

News Center 7 crews on scene Monday saw Five Rivers MetroParks rangers, Englewood fire crews, and Clayton fire crews. They also saw firefighters in an ATV driving into the woods along a trail.

According to a spokesperson for the Englewood Fire Department, crews searched until 8:30 p.m.

At that point, rapidly deteriorating conditions on the river due to storms and the lack of daylight forced crews to call off the search for the night.

The spokesperson said that crews would continue searching around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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