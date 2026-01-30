Crews fight business fire for several hours in extreme cold

Crews have been at a business for hours trying to put out a fire amid extreme cold.

DAYTON — Crews have been at a business for hours trying to put out a fire amid extreme cold.

Dayton firefighters were called to Dayton Bag and Burlap on Davis Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

A fire broke out in the ductwork inside the building, which spans hundreds of feet, according to District Fire Chief Tyler McCoy.

Our crew spotted firefighters still on scene around 10:20 p.m.

“Crews have been on scene for over seven hours at this fire, out in the cold ...the firefighters are fatigued,” McCoy said.

He said this is the crew’s fourth fire.

Due to the extreme cold, crews are rotating so they can warm up.

We are working to learn the cause of the fire and will continue to follow this story.

