UPDATE: 1 person dead after early morning crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Update @ 7:30 a.m.

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. told our News Center 7 crew on the scene that someone had died.

Jefferson Township Fire Department Chief Willcox said that the intersection of Infirmary Road and Derby Road is closed.

We will continue to follow this story.

Initial Story:

Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Montgomery County on Friday morning.

The call came out just before 6:40 a.m. to the intersection of Infirmary Road and Derby Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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News Center 7 has a crew headed to the scene.

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Additional information wasn’t readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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