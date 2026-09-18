Crews investigate shooting after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting after a person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting around 2:24 a.m. to Grandview Hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Multiple schools delayed due to flooding, local school closed for cleanup
- Caleb Flynn Murder Trial: Jury has been seated
- Holy Dough! Online ordering mistake leaves local Dunkin with thousands of donuts
Dayton crews were also dispatched to North Main Street and Delaware Avenue, where officers believe that the shooting took place.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the shooting and the condition of the victim involved.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]