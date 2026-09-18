Crews investigate shooting after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok creator was killed in a crash in Alabama.

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting after a person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting around 2:24 a.m. to Grandview Hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Dayton crews were also dispatched to North Main Street and Delaware Avenue, where officers believe that the shooting took place.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the shooting and the condition of the victim involved.

We will continue to follow this story.

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