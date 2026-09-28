Crews investigating crash involving semi in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Crews are on the scene of a crash reportedly involving a semi in Jefferson Township.
First responders received the call around 6:30 a.m. to the intersection of Farmersville West Carrollton Road and Soldiers-Home Miamisburg Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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Additional information wasn’t readily available at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
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