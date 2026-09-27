Crews investigating crash involving train in Darke County

The child has been transported to Harborview Medical Center.

DARKE COUNTY — Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train in Darke County.

Versailles Police and Fire were dispatched to the train tracks near East Water Street for a car being struck by a train, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.

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Additional information was not readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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