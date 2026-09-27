Crews investigating crash involving train in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a train in Darke County.
Versailles Police and Fire were dispatched to the train tracks near East Water Street for a car being struck by a train, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Busy intersection closed after vehicle hits person in Montgomery County
- 1 flown to hospital, multiple railroad crossings back open after train crash in Clark Co.
- Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Springfield
Additional information was not readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group