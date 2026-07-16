Crews investigating fire at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.
The call came out at 5 a.m. to the 500 block of Kester Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
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No additional information was readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if there were any injuries.
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