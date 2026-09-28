Crews investigating fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Milburn Avenue around 6:45 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Additional information wasn’t readily available.

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