Crews investigating pedestrian strike in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a pedestrian strike in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

The call came out at 3:50 a.m. to the 500 block of Miller Avenue in Trotwood, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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News Center 7’s crew on scene said they can see four police cruisers on Miller Avenue.

No additional information was readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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