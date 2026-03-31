Crews investigating pedestrian strike in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a pedestrian strike in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.
The call came out at 3:50 a.m. to the 500 block of Miller Avenue in Trotwood, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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News Center 7’s crew on scene said they can see four police cruisers on Miller Avenue.
No additional information was readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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